Man rushed to hospital after workplace incident in Burnside: police

A Hammonds Plans man was rushed to hospital on Monday afternoon as the result of a workplace incident in Burnside.
Halifax Regional Police say that at approximately 12:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a workplace accident at a business located on Belmont Avenue in Dartmouth.
READ MORE: 6 protesters arrested at Halifax Canada Post facility released
An employee at the business, a 28-year-old Hammonds Plains man, reportedly had his arm caught in a machine.
The man was transported to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
WATCH: Inquest into workplace death of Saint John construction worker begins
Nova Scotia’s Department of Labour has been notified of the incident.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.