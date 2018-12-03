Workplace Incident
Man rushed to hospital after workplace incident in Burnside: police

A Hammonds Plans man was rushed to hospital on Monday afternoon as the result of a workplace incident in Burnside.

Halifax Regional Police say that at approximately 12:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a workplace accident at a business located on Belmont Avenue in Dartmouth.

An employee at the business, a 28-year-old Hammonds Plains man, reportedly had his arm caught in a machine.

The man was transported to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Nova Scotia’s Department of Labour has been notified of the incident.

