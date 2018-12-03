Canada
December 3, 2018 2:54 pm

16-year-old girl dies in single-vehicle collision near Amherstview

By Online Reporter  Global News

Kingston police responded to the collision on Coronation Boulevard south of Taylor Kidd Boulevard.

Kingston Police / Twitter
A A

Kingston police say a 16-year-old teen died after a collision near Amherstview.

Along with Kingston police, the OPP, Frontenac Paramedics, and Kingston Fire and Rescue all responded to a single-vehicle collision on Friday evening just after 10 p.m.

The collision happened on Coronation Boulevard south of Taylor Kidd Boulevard.

READ MORE: Kingston teen facing 27 charges after repeated online death threats


Story continues below

According to police, the car hit a limestone rock cut, causing “extensive front-end damage” to the vehicle.

Two people were in the car at the time of the collision, a 16-year-old Kingston male and a 16-year-old Amherstview female.

When emergency teams arrived, the boy was able to speak, but police say the girl was unresponsive and had to be extracted from the car.

Both were rushed to hospital, and the girl later succumbed to her injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information who has not already spoken to police to contact Det. Lisa Damczyk at 613-549-4660 ext. 6162 or by email at ldamczyk@kingstonpolice.ca.

WATCH: Victim of Hwy. 401 crash tells her story of survival

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
16 year old teen Kingston
car crash Amherstview
crash teen
crash teen Kingston
dead Kingston
Kingston
Kingston News
teen dead kingston
teen dies kingston

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News