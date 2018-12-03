16-year-old girl dies in single-vehicle collision near Amherstview

Kingston police say a 16-year-old teen died after a collision near Amherstview.

Along with Kingston police, the OPP, Frontenac Paramedics, and Kingston Fire and Rescue all responded to a single-vehicle collision on Friday evening just after 10 p.m.

The collision happened on Coronation Boulevard south of Taylor Kidd Boulevard.

According to police, the car hit a limestone rock cut, causing “extensive front-end damage” to the vehicle.

Two people were in the car at the time of the collision, a 16-year-old Kingston male and a 16-year-old Amherstview female.

When emergency teams arrived, the boy was able to speak, but police say the girl was unresponsive and had to be extracted from the car.

Both were rushed to hospital, and the girl later succumbed to her injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information who has not already spoken to police to contact Det. Lisa Damczyk at 613-549-4660 ext. 6162 or by email at ldamczyk@kingstonpolice.ca.

