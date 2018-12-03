Quebec announces tax breaks for families, businesses in economic update

The Quebec government is promising more than $3 billion over five years in targeted tax breaks for families and businesses as part of its economic update.

READ MORE: How the Coalition Avenir Québec plans to pay for $2.6 billion in promises

The Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) says it has inherited a $1.7-billion surplus for this fiscal year.

READ MORE: Unions, community organizations push for minimum wage increase in Quebec

On Monday morning, Finance Minister Éric Girard and Premier François Legault announced the government plans to offer tax assistance programs to low-income seniors ($200 a year) and low-income families ($500 a year for second and/or third children), the latter, a “baby bonus,” was promised by the CAQ during the election campaign.

WATCH BELOW: Fighting for a cure in Quebec

These programs will be phased in over four years.

READ MORE: Quebec education minister stands firm on abolishing school boards, open to meeting with Anglo groups

The government announced a freeze on additional contributions to daycare; they will no longer rise with inflation.

The economic update also includes plans to take $8 billion out of the Generations Fund to immediately start reducing the debt — this is in addition to the $2 billion the previous Liberal government paid this year.

WATCH BELOW: Veteran’s daughters blame government for father’s death

The CAQ said it believes this will save them $332 million in interest payments over the next five years.

READ MORE: Is the Quebec immigration system making welfare attractive?

Two things the CAQ did not mention during the update was its promise to go back to single rates for daycare and the plan to lower school taxes and equalize the rate across the province.

The latter plan is estimated to cost the government about $700 million a year.

WATCH BELOW: Siblings meet for the first time in Montreal after almost 6 decades