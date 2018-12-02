Santa and the Grinch help raise money for Vancouver Food Bank and CKNW Kids Fund

Clear skies and frosty temperatures set the stage for the Telus Vancouver Santa Claus parade on Sunday afternoon.

An estimated 300,000 holiday revelers came out to cheer on singers, dancers and performers.

But there were clearly two camps.

“Oh I couldn’t sleep last night!” said great-grandmother Joyce Cousins of Surrey.

She was rooting for the green guy.

“The Grinch. I’m in love. This year I’m going to get him out of jail.”

But many of the children in attendance were clearly waiting for the man in red.

“Is Santa coming? Where’s Santa?” asked four year old Ryland from Burnaby.

Thousands turn out to share the spirit of the season! @GlobalBC #vancouversantaclausparade pic.twitter.com/zGyDyxKTNp — Julia Foy (@juliadfoy) December 2, 2018

She was not disappointed. Santa drew the biggest cheers.

Ryland’s mom Carrie Markland sums up why she thinks this community event is so popular.

“I think its important to keep the traditions going from when we were kids.”

The Santa Claus Parade also raises money for the Vancouver Food Bank and the CKNW Kids Fund.

A special presentation on the parade will air on Global on Dec. 22 and again on Christmas day.

You can also watch the entire parade on Global BC’s Facebook page.