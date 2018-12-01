Halifax photographers come together to provide free photos for immigrant families

A group of Halifax photographers came together on Saturday to provide free family photos to immigrant families who wouldn’t normally have the means to have them done.

Sean and Matt McMullen began promoting the event dubbed Help Portrait Halifax about a month ago. The brothers teamed up with the Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia and were able to garner the interest of 37 immigrant families.

“We were overwhelmed by the amount of people that came,” said Sean. “It was great seeing the smiles on their faces when they saw their photos for the first time.

“It was good knowing we’re doing something good for the community and welcoming new Canadians, and making sure that everyone feels special in a way.”

Local makeup artist and hairstylists were also on hand to make sure everyone was photo-ready.

“It’s just something that we wanted to do and something that we could do,” said Matt. “It just felt right.”

The brothers hope to hold similar events in the future.

“Just having total strangers come up to me today and give me hugs as soon as they see their photo printed, you just can’t beat that feeling,” Sean said.

A group of local photographers in #Halifax got together today to provide FREE photographs for immigrant families who wouldn’t normally have family photos done. Local makeup and hairstylists were also on hand to help out.@commongood4all pic.twitter.com/Hi6p13BHU5 — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) December 1, 2018