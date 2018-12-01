Canada
December 1, 2018 3:32 pm
Updated: December 1, 2018 3:58 pm

Brian Mulroney to deliver eulogy at funeral for George H.W. Bush

By National Online Journalist  Global News

Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney will deliver a eulogy at the funeral for former U.S. president George H.W. Bush.

He is set to be one of three people to deliver a eulogy for the 41st president of the U.S.A., who died on Friday at the age of 94.

Mulroney told reporters that he was asked to speak at Bush’s funeral a long time ago, and that he hasn’t finished preparing his remarks.

Earlier, Mulroney, whose nine years in power overlapped with Bush’s four, said in a written statement that he and his wife share in the Bush family’s grief.

“President Bush had become one of those statesmen about whom history’s judgement rises every year. It was my privilege to have worked with him on an array of world-changing policy achievements,” Mulroney said, listing German re-unification and NAFTA as examples.

— With files from Mercedes Stephenson and the Canadian Press

