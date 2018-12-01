Michael Cohen emailed Putin’s office asking for help with Trump Tower Moscow: Kremlin spokesperson

Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s spokesman has displayed what he says are two emails from President Donald Trump‘s former personal lawyer asking for help getting the Trump Tower Moscow project off the ground.

Michael Cohen pleaded guilty on Thursday to lying to Congress about the real estate deal.

Cohen last year acknowledged sending the emails to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in January 2016, but said he killed the proposal after talking to Peskov’s office. This week he confessed that he continued to pursue the deal on Trump’s behalf during the heat of the campaign.

Peskov, who is with Putin at an international summit in Argentina, said Saturday, “We told them that the presidential administration isn’t involved in construction projects, and if they are interested in making investments we will be glad to see them at St. Petersburg’s economic forum.”

Peskov said they never heard from Cohen again.