Liberal MP Raj Grewal says he may not resign due to gambling addiction

Liberal MP Raj Grewal says he may not resign as an MP after all after admitting to a gambling addiction.

In a video submitted to the Globe and Mail, Grewal said that he accumulated personal debt in the “millions of dollars” by playing high limit blackjack at the casino across the river from Parliament Hill, and that debt is now fully repaid.

He says that his gambling is a mental disorder and is born “out of human frailty” that escalated after he was elected in 2015.

While Grewal made a Facebook post when the news first broke of his gambling problem saying that he would resign, in the video he says the post was “ill-advised,” and the job he was elected to do in his riding of Brampton East “remains unfinished.”

He says that he will make his final decision after Parliament resumes in the new year. Grewal had not yet submitted a resignation letter.

He did announce in the video though that he will resign from the Liberal caucus.

“I’ve decided that I will be leaving the Liberal caucus and will be taking a leave of absence to focus on my mental health, and treatment plan,” Grewal said in the video.