Talk to the Experts
November 30, 2018 8:55 pm

Dec. 1 – Pure Air Experts

By 630CHED

Pure Air Experts logo

Pure Air Experts
A A

Say goodbye to dust, odors, allergens, sneezing and dry itchy skin. Don’t miss out on the biggest sale of the year!

Fifty per cent off whole home Hepa air purifiers till Christmas at Pure Air Experts!

This Saturday at noon, Daryl Hooke is joined by Pure Air Experts to learn more about how Hepa Air Purifiers can be a great health benefit for you and your family.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
630 CHED air filters
630 CHED Pure Air Experts
Pure Air Experts
Talk to the Experts
Talk to the experts 630 CHED
Talk to the experts air filter
Talk to the Experts air filters
Talk to the Experts Pure Air Experts

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News