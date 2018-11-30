Celebrating 183 years of Scottish heritage in Montreal

Scottish Montrealers are breaking out their tartans to dance and dine the night away during the annual St Andrew’s Ball.

The ball celebrates 183 years of Scottish heritage in Montreal while raising funds to support important projects in the community. It’s the culmination of many events celebrating St. Andrew, the patron saint of Scotland.

“We’re celebrating our heritage but we’re celebrating Montrealers as well,” said the St. Andrew’s Ball chair, Marilyn Meikle.

St. Andrew’s Society President Jason MacCullum reminds Ball attendees that Montreal Scots are pure wool. #Montreal #St. Andrew’s Day #noussommesquebecoisaussi — Karen Macdonald (@macdonaldglobal) December 1, 2018

The evening features dining, Scottish country dancing provided by the Black Watch Pipes & Drums, and pageantry.

Global Montreal’s senior anchor Jamie Orchard is hosting the soiree ​where a fresh cohort of debutantes is presented to Scottish society.

Taking place at the Marriott Château Champlain Hotel downtown, attendants can also bid for items donated by local businesses.

“One of his missions is to share with others and to be kind at the same time,” Meikle said of St Andrew.

“The auction raises money for the Douglas foundation. The Douglas hospital [was] founded by venerable Scots so we’re helping the hospital and the hospital helps the rest of Montreal.”

The ball is organized by the St Andrew’s Society. Founded in 1835, the society has served Scots and those with Scottish roots in Montreal through social activities and service to the community.

The society’s goal is to promote the Scottish traditions and identity.

