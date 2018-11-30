Jones backstops Peterborough Petes to 4th-straight victory

Goalie Hunter Jones’ 30 saves helped the Peterborough Petes earn a 4-1 victory over the visiting North Bay Battalion on Thursday night.

It’s the fourth win in a row for the Petes who head to Sudbury to face the Wolves on Friday night.

The Petes received goals from Brady Hinz and Semyon Der-Arguchinstev in the first period followed by a second-period tally by Cameron Butler. Erik Cermak notched a goal in the third. The Battalion’s lone goal game in the second period from Adam McMaster. Petes’ defencemen Declan Chisholm and Cole Fraser recorded two assists.

The Petes’ next home game is Thursday, Dec. 6 against the Hamilton Bulldogs — the evening features the annual Teddy Bear Toss Night.