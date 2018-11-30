Traffic
Kawartha Lakes OPP special constable charged with failing to stop for school bus

A special OPP constable was charged with failing to stop for a school bus on Monday.

A special constable with the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP has been charged with failing to stop for a school bus.

OPP say on Nov. 26 they received a complaint of a vehicle that had failed to stop for a school bus which had its flashing lights activated. The location was not provided.

As a result, OPP issued a provincial offence notice for Special OPP Const. Andrew Faulkner. He is a 19-month member of the Lindsay offender transport unit.

“The officer remains on active duty,” OPP stated Friday.

A special constable is generally an auxiliary or part-time law enforcement officer.

