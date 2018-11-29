Canada
Hamilton police hoping public can help find missing man

Police are looking for John Carvell who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon.

Hamilton police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 70-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Police say John Carvell, 70, was last seen on Mary Street at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Police say he suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Carvell is described as white, six-foot-one, 170 pounds, and is possibly wearing a green/grey spring jacket, a Green Bay Packers toque, black pants and black shoes.

Police are asking anyone who sees him to call 911.

