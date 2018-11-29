Hamilton police hoping public can help find missing man
Hamilton police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 70-year-old man who has been reported missing.
Police say John Carvell, 70, was last seen on Mary Street at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Police say he suffers from Alzheimer’s.
Carvell is described as white, six-foot-one, 170 pounds, and is possibly wearing a green/grey spring jacket, a Green Bay Packers toque, black pants and black shoes.
Police are asking anyone who sees him to call 911.
