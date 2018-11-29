Hamilton police hoping public can help find missing man

Hamilton police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 70-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Police say John Carvell, 70, was last seen on Mary Street at 2 p.m. Thursday.

READ MORE: Hamilton police say missing woman has been found

Police say he suffers from Alzheimer’s.

MISSING: John Carvell. Last seen on Mary St at 2 pm & suffers from Alzheimer's. He is 6'1, 170 lbs and is possibly wearing a green/gray spring jacket, Green Bay Packers toque, black pants & black shoes. Pls call 911 if seen. https://t.co/WkvzsiJ0vu pic.twitter.com/FZFx25ErQz — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 29, 2018

Carvell is described as white, six-foot-one, 170 pounds, and is possibly wearing a green/grey spring jacket, a Green Bay Packers toque, black pants and black shoes.

Police are asking anyone who sees him to call 911.