November 29, 2018 5:49 pm

5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, November 29, 2018

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including tree lighting in Vancouver and Maple Ridge and Cultus Lake Christmas

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018.

1- Vancouver Christmas Tree Lighting
November 30 6PM
Robson Square, Downtown Vancouver
vancouverchristmastreelighting.com

2- Shipyards Christmas Festival
December 1 4-7PM
Shipbuilders’ Square, North Vancouver
cnv.org

3- Maple Ridge Christmas Festival
December 1 4-6PM
Memorial Peace Park
Mapleridgechristmasfestival.com

4- The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe
November 30 – December 29
Pacific Theatre, Vancouver
Pacifictheatre.org

5- Cultus Lake Christmas
November 30 & December 1 5-8PM
Main Beach, Cultus Lake
Aroundchilliwack.ca

