5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, November 29, 2018
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018.
1- Vancouver Christmas Tree Lighting
November 30 6PM
Robson Square, Downtown Vancouver
vancouverchristmastreelighting.com
2- Shipyards Christmas Festival
December 1 4-7PM
Shipbuilders’ Square, North Vancouver
cnv.org
3- Maple Ridge Christmas Festival
December 1 4-6PM
Memorial Peace Park
Mapleridgechristmasfestival.com
4- The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe
November 30 – December 29
Pacific Theatre, Vancouver
Pacifictheatre.org
5- Cultus Lake Christmas
November 30 & December 1 5-8PM
Main Beach, Cultus Lake
Aroundchilliwack.ca
