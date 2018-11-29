14-year-old girl sexually assaulted in East Vancouver, police seek witnesses

Vancouver police are looking for witnesses and dash-cam video, after a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in East Vancouver.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, in a park just off Victoria Drive, according to police.

Investigators say the girl had exited a bus on Kingsway, and was walking north on Miller Street when she was grabbed from behind and pulled into the bushes in Brewers Park, about a block west of Victoria Drive.

The suspect sexually assaulted her, then fled east through the park.

Police are looking for a Caucasian man in his late 20s with a medium build, short brown hair, brown eyes and stubble on his face. He was wearing a jacket, blue jeans and black boots.

Investigators are looking for dash-cam video from anyone driving in the area between 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Nov. 27.

Police are specifically interested in footage shot on Kingsway along the south, E. 22nd Avenue at the north, Welwyn Street to the west, and Victoria Drive at the east.