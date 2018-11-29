7-year-old U.K. boy sends birthday card to ‘my dad in heaven,’ gets touching reply from Royal Mail

A grieving seven-year-old British boy posted a birthday card to his dad “in heaven” and received a touching letter from the Royal Mail, assuring the child of the successful delivery to his father.

Teri Copland shared the moving letter on social media earlier this week, saying her son, Jase, wrote a note to a postman asking him to “take this to heaven for my dad’s birthday.”

Copland posted a photo of her son’s request, and a letter they received from the Royal Mail, confirming the request was completed.

“A few weeks ago my 7-year-old-son posted this card to his dad in heaven and today he got a lovely reply from the postman,” Copland said in a Facebook post. “I actually cannot state how emotional he is knowing his dad got his card.”

Assistant delivery office manager Sam Milligan replied to Jase, letting the young lad know the letter made the trek.

“While we’ve been delivering your post, we became aware of some concerns. So I just wanted to take this opportunity to contact you about how we succeeded in the delivery of your letter, to your dad in heaven,” reads the letter. “This was a difficult challenge avoiding stars and other galactic objects on route to heaven.

“However please be assured that this particular important item of mail has been delivered. Royal Mail’s priority is to get our customers’ mail delivered safely I know how important your mail is to you. I will continue to do all I can to ensure delivery to heaven safely,” the letter reads.

Copland thanked the mail service in her Facebook post, which has been shared over 230,000 times and liked another 185,000 times, saying “you’ve just restored my faith in humanity and thank you.”

Speaking with the Independent, Copland said Jase and his 10-year-old sister Neive celebrate their father’s birthday every year since he died in 2014.

“He was overwhelmed and kept saying ‘My dad really got my letter mom,’” Copland said. “I’ve always told Neive and Jase even if you can’t get anyone a present it’s always nice to make sure you send a card at Christmas and birthdays.”