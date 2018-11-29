Education
November 29, 2018 8:53 am
Updated: November 29, 2018 9:49 am

Renovations to King George Public School mean students will be bused to Lakefield next year

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

King George Public School student body will relocate to Ridpath Public School in Lakefield next year.

Steve Guthrie /CHEX News
The entire student body at King George Public School in Peterborough will be relocating to Ridpath Junior Public School in the village of Lakefield next school year.

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board issued a letter to parents on Wednesday, stating ongoing renovations to upgrade the King George site are “significant.”

 

The east entrance to the proposed new elementary school in East City in Peterborough

Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board

Once completed, the renovated school will house students at King George and Armour Heights Public School. Construction is expected to begin next June.

King George currently has 328 students from junior kindergarten to Grade 6.

“Our safety concerns include not just keeping students and staff safe on school grounds, but also travelling to and from school within a heavy construction area,” stated Jack Nigro, superintendent of education.

The board says the challenges include steep grades, drainage and site preparation work, and heavy equipment traffic combined with bus and normal parent and city traffic.

“Together, these challenges will create an unacceptable safety risk for students, staff and the community during the construction period,” stated Nigro.

The board says Ridpath is move-in ready and has a broad playground with plenty of green space for safe play and outdoor learning and is within a quiet neighbourhood. The school was used until December 2017 when students were transferred to the former Lakefield District Secondary School which is now named Lakefield District Public School.

“We will provide bussing transportation for students each day to and from bus stops near their home to the Ridpath Junior PS site,” the letter states.

The school board is also reviewing before and after-school care to “maintain this service for parents as best we are able.”

A public meeting on the relocation will be held on Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. at King George Public School.

