Texas Southern University evacuates Houston campus after bomb threat

Texas Southern University, one of the largest historically black universities in the U.S., has cancelled classes and evacuated its campus following a bomb threat on Wednesday.

“Due to a threat received from Houston Police Department, classes at Texas Southern University are cancelled and campus is being evacuated,” the university, which was founded in 1927 as the Houston Colored Junior College, said in a tweet.

The Houston Police Department said dispatchers received a bomb threat that specifically mentioned the university campus.

The evacuation order affected thousands of students and extended also to the dorms, a spokesman for the university told Reuters.

It was unclear when the university would reopen.

