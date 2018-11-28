World
November 28, 2018 5:03 pm
Updated: November 28, 2018 5:08 pm

Texas Southern University evacuates Houston campus after bomb threat

By National Online Journalist  Global News

Students walk past the fountain at the Martin Luther King humanities building on the campus of Texas Southern University in Houston, July 9, 2008

AP Photo/Pat Sullivan
A A

Texas Southern University, one of the largest historically black universities in the U.S., has cancelled classes and evacuated its campus following a bomb threat on Wednesday.

“Due to a threat received from Houston Police Department, classes at Texas Southern University are cancelled and campus is being evacuated,” the university, which was founded in 1927 as the Houston Colored Junior College, said in a tweet.

READ MORE: University of Alberta social media bomb threat results in charges

The Houston Police Department said dispatchers received a bomb threat that specifically mentioned the university campus.

The evacuation order affected thousands of students and extended also to the dorms, a spokesman for the university told Reuters.

It was unclear when the university would reopen.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Black Universities
Bomb Threat
historically black universities
Texas
Texas Southern University
Texas Southern University bomb threat
Texas university bomb threat
TSU
TSU bomb threat

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News