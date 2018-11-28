Winnipeg Blue Bombers ink Jermarcus Hardrick in 1-year contract extension

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will have one less free agent in February.

The Bombers announced on Wednesday they’ve signed offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick to a one-year contract extension.

“I’ve said it many times, but I love this organization, my teammates and just being in Winnipeg,” Hardrick said. “I can’t ever say enough about my passion for all of those things, and we are going to come back in 2019 and keep progressing towards our goal.”

Hardrick, 28, started 15 games for the Bombers last season. He’s played the last three seasons in the blue and gold at right tackle, starting a total of 49 games. He was a West Division all-star in 2017.

Hardrick told 680 CJOB that there’s an unspoken comfort level with his teammates on the offensive line that made a return to the Bombers a no-brainer.

“The relationship I’ve built on and off the field with the guys on the O line and also the coach is the main reason I came back,” he said.

“Now that it’s been announced, it feels real now. I’m just excited to be back in Bomberland for the fourth year.

“I’ve bounced around so being with the same team for four seasons is something I prayed about.”

“I think it’s well-documented our offensive line is a major part of our team, both on and off the field,” general manager Kyle Walters said.

“Jermarcus would certainly be one of those players that exemplifies what we look for in an offensive lineman: tough, physical, emotional but controlled. His teammates really love him, and as an organization we appreciate everything he brings to the football field.”

The Bombers now have two of their five starting offensive linemen under contract for next season, with Patrick Neufeld also tied up. According to bluebombers.com, the Bombers already have an agreement in principle with the CFL’s two-time offensive lineman of the year, Stanley Bryant.

The Bombers will have around 40 free agents in February.

