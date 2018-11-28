EPC delays motion for paid leave of absence; asks admin for more research

The city’s Executive Policy Committee has delayed a motion that would see councillors charged with assault or sexual assault placed on a paid leave of absence.

The motion, made by Coun. Cindy Gilroy and former Coun. Mike Pagtakhan in September, was referred back to city administration Wednesday after Gilroy said she’d like more research done into what other jurisdictions do.

“I really would like to make sure that we have a safe working environment for the public service, for ourselves and the public at large,” she said.

“I’d like to see this move forward but I think there may be some work that we need to do.”

“We also want to make sure that we are protecting the presumption of innocence,” added Mayor Brian Bowman.

“Finding that balance that’s appropriate and reasonable is something that I think we’re all trying to do through this effort.”

Coun. John Orlikow said he wants to make sure that administrators research other policies for elected officials, not other cities’ measures for civil staff.

The issue of a paid leave of absence rose after former Coun. Russ Wyatt was charged with sexual assault July 11. Wyatt continued his duties as councillor for Transcona before he decided to not run for re-election this year.

EPC gave administration 180 days to come back with a report. Watch Wednesday’s meeting here.

