Southwestern Manitoba under special weather statement as snow moves in

Winnipeg will finally see a significant accumulation of snow Wednesday as the southwestern portion of the province stays under a special weather statement.

Southwestern Manitoba will see up to 10 cm of snow Wednesday through Thursday morning said Environment and Climate Change Canada.

“In addition, there is a risk of freezing rain today in the southwest corner of Manitoba.”

Temperatures will stay below the freezing mark for most of the bottom portion of the province but gusty winds up to 40 km/h will make visibility and blowing snow a factor for driving.

Windchills will feel like -18 or so, they added.

Winnipeg is expected to see 2-4 cm during the day and about the same amount overnight.