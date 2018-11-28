Feds plan to spend $1.75B by spring — but remain tight-lipped on what it’s for

The Trudeau government plans to spend $1.75 billion by March without having said what the money is for.

But at least some of the cash is likely to go to farmers hurt by new trade deals.

The government remains tight-lipped about how it will use the rest of the “non-announced” spending it allowed for in last week’s fall economic statement.

In all, the government has made room for $9.5 billion worth of still-to-be-unveiled commitments over the next six years.

A government source says some of that will go to dairy, egg and poultry producers, whose protected domestic markets were opened up to more foreign competition under new North American and Pacific Rim trade deals.

A source, who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly, spoke on condition of anonymity.

The fall statement said the government is still talking with farmers and processors about compensation for the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and the recently ratified Asia-Pacific trade pact known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

