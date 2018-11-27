Super Awesome Science Show becomes latest podcast from Edmonton’s Corus Radio team

He’s been a regular on 630 CHED’s The Ryan Jespersen Show for months, and now Jason Tetro is taking on the hosting duties for a new podcast being produced in Edmonton.

Known as “The Germ Guy,” Tetro has been an academic researcher for decades and has authored two books, The Germ Files and The Germ Code, which both explore the lesser-known realities about microbes and their daily interactions with humans.

Tetro has also published scientific articles, hit international conferences and explored the natural world’s wonders. He plans to share those discoveries with audiences in the weekly podcast, called the Super Awesome Science Show.

The podcast is part of Corus Entertainment’s integrated podcast network. Corus Entertainment also owns Global News.

Thrilled to announce that after nearly a year of behind-the-scenes work, today is the official launch of our podcast, the Super Awesome Science Show! Allow me to introduce you to the host, @JATetro. #SASS #newpodcast #sciencematters https://t.co/c2V0qD5hr0 — Kelsey Campbell (@KCampbellyeg) November 27, 2018

“I’ve been really fortunate that as a writer, and also as an expert in microbiology, I have had the opportunity to share science with the public,” said Tetro, adding that he hopes the show will make science topics more accessible to the public.

LISTEN: Super Awesome Science Show!

The first episode focuses on insects — the kind that you eat. It’s a subject that has stirred up plenty of water cooler conversation in the past few years.

“So while as a kid, eating a worm off the ground may have been a nice way of showing that you were cool… this is not it,” he said.

“We’re talking about making sure that you’re getting your protein, getting your nutrients from a farm and then helping to sustain food security, not just here, but all over the world,” he added. “You’re going to hear from a farm that is actually doing that.

In this episode of #SASS we talk about insects as food. This traditional dietary staple is growing in popularity as it is good for you and also for #foodsecurity. Find the show where you get your #podcasts or listen here: https://t.co/gYvMWRbnp3@EntomoFarms @FAO@camolafoods — Jason Anthony Tetro (@JATetro) November 27, 2018

“We’re going to also be talking about pandemics, because you know, I love my pandemics!”

Future podcast episodes will focus on the unexpected results of climate change, the science behind getting a better night’s rest and the technological evolution of cryptocurrency.