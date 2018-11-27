Lace up your skates: Friday season opener for outdoor rink

The City of Kelowna says it will be opening the outdoor ice rink at Stuart Park on Friday, November 30th, weather permitting.

Typically, the city says the rink opens on December 1st. This year, though, it is opening the rink a day early to accommodate the Canada Winter Games community celebration and torch relay. The rink, which offers free skating, will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., until late February. Skating will start at 3 p.m. on opening day.

A still-image webcam is set up at the rink so skaters can check ice conditions or see if the rink is closed for maintenance before heading to the park. The webcam feed is updated every few minutes.

The city also said skates, helmets and EZ bars will be available to rent on-site daily, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., throughout the skating season, with the exception of a 6 p.m. closure on Christmas Eve and full closure on Christmas Day. The public is asked to abide by rink regulations and is encouraged to wear helmets.

Also, the fire pit located at the rink’s north end will not be turned on for the immediate future. The city says it is complying with a request from Fortis B.C. to reduce natural gas usage following a natural gas pipeline explosion near Prince George earlier this year. That explosion has disrupted supply to B.C.’s natural gas distribution system.