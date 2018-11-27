Vernon explores child care facility

City of Vernon staff are looking into possible sites for a childcare facility on public land.

The province is currently urging B.C. communities to apply for up to $1 million in funding if they construct or refit a public space for a childcare program which would run for a minimum 15 years.

A provincial spokesperson told council there is a dearth of childcare spaces in many B.C. communities.

Councillor Scott Anderson says he’s concerned the money could be pulled if a new government is formed after the next election.