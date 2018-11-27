Vernon explores child care facility
A A
City of Vernon staff are looking into possible sites for a childcare facility on public land.
The province is currently urging B.C. communities to apply for up to $1 million in funding if they construct or refit a public space for a childcare program which would run for a minimum 15 years.
A provincial spokesperson told council there is a dearth of childcare spaces in many B.C. communities.
Councillor Scott Anderson says he’s concerned the money could be pulled if a new government is formed after the next election.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.