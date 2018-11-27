English-nsyilxcn signs posted on Penticton-area ski trails

Dual language English and nsyilxcn signs have now been posted on ski trails in the Penticton area.

Dozens of children helped plant approximately 100 new markers on Monday afternoon. Thirty ski trail names had been translated into nsyilxcn.

It was part of a collaborative project between the Syilx/Okanagan nation, the nordic centre and Spirit North, an organization empowering indigenous youth.

“It’s just so unique to us, our language. You won’t find it anywhere else in the world,” Levi Bent, a spokesperson for Syilx Language House, said. “And when the youth see that, and they really feel welcome here, they feel like they’re part of this place because it is our territory.”

“To see our language on the sign, it’s a really strong connection for them.”