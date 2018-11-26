Melania Trump promotes campaign with White House Christmas decorations

First Lady Melania Trump offered a sneak peek into Christmas decorations at the White House.

In a video released on Monday, Trump walked through different rooms in the White House that were decked out in festive finery, including all-red Christmas trees.

On prominent display in the almost minute-long video, an ornament bearing the slogan of Trump’s ‘Be Best’ campaign that promotes child wellness efforts.

This year’s Christmas theme is called “American Treasures” and honors the “unique heritage of America” according to the White House.

