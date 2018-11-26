Politics
November 26, 2018
Melania Trump promotes campaign with White House Christmas decorations

First Lady Melania Trump offered a sneak peek into Christmas decorations at the White House.

In a video released on Monday, Trump walked through different rooms in the White House that were decked out in festive finery, including all-red Christmas trees.

On prominent display in the almost minute-long video, an ornament bearing the slogan of Trump’s ‘Be Best’ campaign that promotes child wellness efforts.

This year’s Christmas theme is called “American Treasures” and honors the “unique heritage of America” according to the White House.

Christmas Press Preview at the White House in Washington

A Christmas ornament with first lady Melania Trump’s slogan is seen nestled in garland lining a fireplace during the 2018 Christmas Press Preview at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 26, 2018.

REUTERS/Leah Millis
A Christmas wreath made out of “Be Best” pencils hangs in a window of the Red Room duirng Christmas Press Preview at White House in Washington

A Christmas wreath made out of “Be Best” pencils hangs in a window of the White House Red Room which is decorated within the theme of first lady Melania Trump’s “Be Best” campaign during the 2018 Christmas Press Preview at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 26, 2018.

REUTERS/Leah Millis
The White House is seen fully decorated for Christmas during a press preview in Washington, U.S.

The base of a Christmas tree is decorated with “Be Best” pencils in the Red Room which is decorated within the theme of first lady Melania Trump’s “Be Best” campaign during the 2018 Christmas Press Preview at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 26, 2018.

REUTERS/Leah Millis
Melania Trump

First Lady Melania Trump passes a hall of red Christmas trees at the White House.

Reuters
Christmas Press Preview at the White House in Washington

The first lady Melania Trump’s “Be Best” campaign-themed Red Room can be seen from the Cross Hall during the 2018 Christmas Press Preview at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 26, 2018.

REUTERS/Leah Millis

