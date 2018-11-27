Kingston man charged with sexually assaulting fellow retirement home resident

Kingston police have charged a local retirement home resident with sexually assaulting another resident at the home.

In the early morning hours of Nov. 25, police say the suspect entered the victim’s room at a local retirement home where both parties live.

READ MORE: Retirement home owner charged with sex assault against people in his care

Police say the man sexually assaulted the elderly victim and was caught leaving the room by a staff member.

Police were called to the home and the accused was arrested.

The 65-year-old local man was charged with sexual assault.

WATCH: Two Kingston retirement homes closed down by regulating body