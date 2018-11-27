Crime
November 27, 2018 7:51 am

Kingston man charged with sexually assaulting fellow retirement home resident

By Online Reporter  Global News

Kingston police have charged a 65-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a fellow retirement home resident.

Global Kingston
A A

Kingston police have charged a local retirement home resident with sexually assaulting another resident at the home.

In the early morning hours of Nov. 25, police say the suspect entered the victim’s room at a local retirement home where both parties live.

READ MORE: Retirement home owner charged with sex assault against people in his care

Police say the man sexually assaulted the elderly victim and was caught leaving the room by a staff member.

Police were called to the home and the accused was arrested.

The 65-year-old local man was charged with sexual assault.

WATCH: Two Kingston retirement homes closed down by regulating body

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Kingston
Kingston News
kingston ontario
Kingston Police
Ontario
Police
resident
retirement home
retirement resident
Sex crime
Sexual Assault

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News