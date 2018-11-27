Kingston man charged with sexually assaulting fellow retirement home resident
Kingston police have charged a local retirement home resident with sexually assaulting another resident at the home.
In the early morning hours of Nov. 25, police say the suspect entered the victim’s room at a local retirement home where both parties live.
Police say the man sexually assaulted the elderly victim and was caught leaving the room by a staff member.
Police were called to the home and the accused was arrested.
The 65-year-old local man was charged with sexual assault.
