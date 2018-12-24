The best and worst holidays songs of all time

Whether you love it or hate it, there’s no denying the power of Christmas music. Good or bad, it unites people for the season of togetherness.

There’s nothing quite like the joy of singing along with your friends to an iconic holiday album like A Charlie Brown Christmas. But even if you hate that album, you can still hate-listen and bond with your loved ones over your mutual distaste for the Peanuts gang.

Whatever your preference, Global News has you covered with our list of top 10 best and worst holiday music picks, in no particular order.

—

Top 10 Worst Holiday Songs

RuPaul — Hey Sis, It’s Christmas

Thanks RuPaul, but we know it’s Christmas. You don’t have time for this and neither do we. Most of us really just wanted another season of Drag Race this time around.

Pentatonix — Joy to the World

A needlessly dramatic rendition of a holiday classic is the worst — especially one as monumental as Joy to the World — but Pentatonix took it one step further and decided it was worth making a cringe-worthy music video. Thanks guys.

Gayla Peevey — I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas

Gayla Peevey, do you even understand the effort that goes into owning a hippopotamus? Our advice: quit singing, earn yourself a degree in zoology and then make a living out of it. You might change your mind about that hippo.

Bob Dylan — It Must Be Santa

The joy and excitement portrayed in this video does not accurately represent the quality of the music. For an enjoyable experience, simply mute the video and play the Benny Hill theme instead. A guaranteed laugh. Sorry, Dylan.

Justin Bieber — Mistletoe

Never mind kissing shawty underneath the mistletoe, what could a very young J-Biebs possibly know about true love? Where’s Bublé?

Cyndi Lauper — Christmas Conga

Innovative? Sure. But this Cyndi Lauper tune is guaranteed to drive a family apart during what’s supposed to be the happiest of seasons.

John Denver — Please Daddy (Don’t Get Drunk This Christmas)

For such dark subject matter, this is an awfully upbeat song. This is not an enjoyable holiday tune and should not be played anywhere. It’s too sad, especially from the perspective of a 7-year-old child.

Band Aid II — Do They Know it’s Christmas

Hey, 1984 called, they want their song back. Why take a perfectly good song and ruin it? That goes for you too, Band Aid 20 and 30. You can’t recreate such a legendary chorus.

New Kids On the Block — Funky Funky Christmas

There’s nothing funky or even remotely enjoyable about this song. No wonder Donnie Wahlberg partnered up with Wahlburgers — NKOTB probably doesn’t pay the bills anymore.

The Killers — Don’t Shoot Me Santa

In the spirit of giving, The Killers were kind enough to record a song for charity in which they would donate a large portion of their proceeds. Judging from this song though, it’s unlikely that there were any proceeds at all.

You may have been hearing these songs since Nov. 1, but not to worry, the torment is over. It’s time for the good stuff.

Here are our picks for the top 10 best holiday songs, again in no particular order.

Top 10 Best Holiday Songs

John Legend — Merry Christmas Baby/Give Me Love on Christmas Day

John Legend takes two Christmas classics and makes them his own. Talk about setting the mood. We’re not sure who’s luckier, Legend or his social media-icon wife, Chrissy Teigen.

Wham! — Last Christmas

If this synth-pop ballad wasn’t enough to grab your attention, allow George Michael‘s gaze to do so in one of the most heartbreaking music videos of all time.

The Darkness — Christmas Time (Don’t Let the Bells End)

Remember the guys who made I Believe in a Thing Called Love? Well, they crafted possibly one of the greatest holiday originals of all time using rocking guitar solos and singer Justin Hawkins’ unforgettably high voice.

Slade — Merry Xmas Everybody

A song sure to be stuck in your head until the New Year. This unforgettable holiday classic has dominated the U.K. charts every year since its release in 1973.

Paul McCartney — Wonderful Christmas Time

Why has this song ever been frowned upon? It frequently tops lists of bad Christmas songs, but in reality, it’s essential to any successful holiday season. Cheesy or not, you cannot deny that it’s ridiculously catchy. It’s the McCartney charm.

Michael Bublé — Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)

If this song doesn’t make you smile, then you should probably scroll back up to our 10 worst picks. This is the ultimate feel-good holiday tune and will forever remain that way. Who can deny the crooning power of Bublé’s voice?

Band Aid — Do They Know it’s Christmas (1984)

Such relief as this is the only version of Do They Know it’s Christmas that actually matters. From Boy George to Bono to Sting to George Michael, this legendary charity piece shows no lack of talent.

John Lennon — Happy Xmas (War is Over)

A powerful Christmas classic which brilliantly reflects Lennon‘s work as a peace activist. Better yet, he was equipped with a children’s choir sure to block out any sign of Yoko Ono‘s unpleasant voice.

Bing Crosby — White Christmas

It’s often the first that comes to mind when we talk about Christmas music. How could the holidays not be romanticized after hearing it? White Christmas incites a true feeling of warmth and love — something perfectly accompanied by an open fire and steaming hot chocolate.

Mariah Carey — All I Want for Christmas is You

No, this list is not in any order, but yes, Mariah Carey is No. 1. If you haven’t seen the music video before, we highly recommend you watch it as it’s bound to put you in the cheery holiday spirit — singing, dancing and all that comes along with it.

Which other holiday songs grind your gears? Which others do you love? Share them in the comments section below.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from Global News.

—

