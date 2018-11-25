General Motors set to end factory operations in Oshawa

General Motors are set to end their operations in Oshawa, affecting almost 3,000 union and salary positions.

According to General Motors, the plant has been in operation in Oshawa since 1953 and has built models for Pontiac, Chevrolet and Buick. Currently, the plant builds the Cadillac XTS, the Chevrolet Impala, the Chevrolet Silverado and the GMC Sierra.

The company is scheduled to make the announcement Monday morning.

Oshawa NDP MPP Jennifer French spoke to the reports of the closure and says this is a heavy blow for the city and says the decision must be fought.

“I have seen the same reports as many in my riding, which claim GM may be closing their operations in Oshawa, and I find these reports gravely concerning,” said French. “If GM Canada is indeed turning its back on 100 years of industry and community — abandoning workers and families in Oshawa — then this is a callous decision that must be fought.”

“Words cannot fully describe the anxiety that my community is feeling at this moment.”

In a statement released to the media Unifor, the union that represents workers at the factory, stated that while they don’t yet have the full details of the announcement they do know there is no product scheduled to be allocated after December 2019.

“Unifor received notification today from General Motors that the company will make a major announcement tomorrow that will impact its global operations,” wrote the union in the statement. “While the union does not have complete details of the overall announcement we have been informed that, as of now, there is no product allocated to the Oshawa Assembly Plant past December 2019. Based on commitments made during 2016 contract negotiations, Unifor does not accept this announcement and is immediately calling on GM to live up to the spirit of that agreement. Unifor is scheduled to hold a discussion with General Motors tomorrow and will provide further comment following the meeting.”

This is not the first time the factory has faced closure. In 2015, GM moved the Camaro line to a plant in Michigan, which saw the elimination of 1,000 jobs at the Oshawa plant. In 2009 the government bailout for auto manufacturers established that 16 per cent of GM’s manufacturing in North America was to be kept in Canada.

That stipulation lapsed in 2016.

