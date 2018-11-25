Weapons recovered, arrests made after shots reported in Toronto Street area

On Nov. 24 at around 6:55 am, Winnipeg police responded to reports of gunshots heard in the 600 block of Toronto Street.

A subsequent investigation led officers to a residence, where a number of people were taken into custody.

READ MORE: Winnipeg man arrested after making threats, bringing gun into youth centre

A loaded, sawed-off .22 calibre rifle was found inside the residence and seized.

No injuries or damages from the firearm discharge have been reported.

READ MORE: Two confronted with guns after online meet-ups, say Winnipeg police

36 year-old Wesley Beaulieu of Winnipeg has been charged with:

Store firearm contrary to regulations

Possession of a weapon

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm

Possession of firearm contrary to prohibition order (x2)

Failure to comply condition recognizance by Judge/Justice (x2)

20 year-old Jaeda Vanderwol of Winnipeg has been charged with:

Store firearm contrary to regulations

Possession of a weapon

Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Fail to comply with conditions of undertaking given by officer in charge

WATCH: Winnipeg police ARV has taken some damage recently

Reginald Desjarlais, 28, of Winnipeg has been charged with identity fraud, after he attempted to identify himself as another person during the investigation. He was also processed on an outstanding arrest warrant for a fail to appear/ promise to appear.

The three have been detained in custody.