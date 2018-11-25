‘Thank you President T’: Trump congratulates himself for falling oil prices
U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed thanks to himself, not for the first time during the Thanksgiving weekend.
In a Sunday morning tweet, Trump said it was “so great” that oil prices were dropping and added, “thank you President T.”
Oil prices dropped to US$50.42 on Friday — the lowest in over a year — after Saudi Arabia said it had hit record production levels.
The kingdom previously said that it would look to reduce supply to adjust to lower oil demand, as it pushes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to agree to a reduction in output of 1.4 million barrels per day.
However, Trump has repeatedly stated that he doesn’t want oil prices to increase; many analysts think the U.S. is pressuring Saudi Arabia to resist calls from other OPEC countries for lower output of crude oil.
Trump previously expressed gratitude to himself on Friday, when he said he was giving thanks “for having a great family and for having made a tremendous difference in this country.”
The president has been spending the Thanksgiving weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla.
He is scheduled to return home to Washington, D.C. later Sunday.
— With files from Reuters
