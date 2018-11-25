Trending
November 25, 2018 9:29 am

An Amsterdam man hid $500K in a washing machine. He’s accused of money laundering

By National Online Journalist  Global News
Dutch National Police
A A

A man in the Dutch capital Amsterdam stands accused of money laundering in the most literal sense after police found €350,000 (around $525,500) in cash hidden inside a washing machine.

Dutch national police found the allegedly dirty money in the washing machine on Monday, Nov. 19 during a search of an Amsterdam house that municipal records showed was meant to be unoccupied, police said in a release.

READ MORE: Dutch man, 69, launches legal bid to identify 20 years younger for better Tinder hookups

In addition to the cash, police also found a firearm, a money-counting machine and the 24-year-old suspect, who was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

The raid was conducted as part of a search for so-called “ghost citizens” — people who live in the city but aren’t registered.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Amsterdam
cash in washing machine
Dutch police
Money laundering
money laundering washing machine
Netherlands
unregistered citizens Amsterdam
Washing Machine

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News