An Amsterdam man hid $500K in a washing machine. He’s accused of money laundering

A man in the Dutch capital Amsterdam stands accused of money laundering in the most literal sense after police found €350,000 (around $525,500) in cash hidden inside a washing machine.

Dutch national police found the allegedly dirty money in the washing machine on Monday, Nov. 19 during a search of an Amsterdam house that municipal records showed was meant to be unoccupied, police said in a release.

READ MORE: Dutch man, 69, launches legal bid to identify 20 years younger for better Tinder hookups

In addition to the cash, police also found a firearm, a money-counting machine and the 24-year-old suspect, who was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

The raid was conducted as part of a search for so-called “ghost citizens” — people who live in the city but aren’t registered.

Follow @Kalvapalle