Five homes in Victoria evacuated after car hits house, damages natural gas line

Five homes in Victoria had to be evacuated Thursday evening when a car veered off the road and struck a home, damaging a natural gas line.

Oak Bay Police said the incident took place along the 2000 block of Beach Drive when a 24-year-old driver lost control of his car. Police say the driver was trying to pass another vehicle, which is when he lost control. After crossing into the oncoming lane, the vehicle jumped a curb, glanced off a tree and continued through a hedge before hitting the house.

Police say speed and wet roads were contributing factors in the accident.

In hitting the house, the car struck the home’s natural gas meter and damaged it, allowing gas to escape. Police say no one in the home was injured.

The Oak Bay Fire Department and Fortis BC crews were dispatched and five homes in the area were evacuated. The evacuated residents were allowed to return to their homes at approximately 11 p.m., after repairs to the natural gas system were made.

Police say the driver and passenger in the vehicle suffered minor seatbelt-related injuries. Police added impairment was not a factor, but added the driver was issued tickets for driving with undue car and attention and failure to display a new driver sign.

The damaged vehicle was towed from the scene. Police say damage to the house had yet to be fully assessed.