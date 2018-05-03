Vehicle hits house in Vernon, B.C.
Highway 97 in Vernon has reopened after a crash on Thursday morning, in which a vehicle hit a house.
The vehicle was northbound when it crossed two lanes of southbound traffic and slammed into the home.
Four tenants of the home are now in the care of Emergency Social Services.
One tenant was sleeping on the couch when the vehicle hit the house, but was uninjured.
The driver of the vehicle also walked away from the crash.
