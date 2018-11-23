MLA Cliff Graydon proposes scrapping Daylight Saving Time

Is it time to change the time change?

Emerson MLA Cliff Graydon has introduced a private member’s bill in the provincial legislature to abolish Daylight Saving Time in Manitoba.

The bill, an amendment to the Official Time Act, would mean the province would remain on Central Standard Time throughout the year, beginning in November 2019.

Graydon – now serving as an independent MLA after he was booted from the Progressive Conservative caucus due to a sexual harassment scandal – isn’t the only high-profile figure calling for the end of Daylight Saving Time.

A Manitoba sleep expert told Global News earlier in November that it’s time to do away with the controversial spring forward and fall back, and a representative for Manitoba Hydro said there’s no evidence of any energy savings due to Daylight Saving Time.

