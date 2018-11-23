Trump fires off tweet about funding border wall, then plays round of golf

President Donald Trump was back at his West Palm Beach golf course on another sunny Florida day after firing off a tweet tweeting about the need to build a wall on the U.S. border.

Trump began his Friday on Twitter, saying Democrats and Republicans “MUST come together, finally, with a major Border Security package, which will include funding for the Wall.”

READ MORE: Donald Trump makes Thanksgiving Day threat to close Mexico border

He says it’s “time for action,” even though the idea is opposed by many Democrats, who recently won control of the House.

Republicans and Democrats MUST come together, finally, with a major Border Security package, which will include funding for the Wall. After 40 years of talk, it is finally time for action. Fix the Border, for once and for all, NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2018

Trump also is calling on Congress to pass criminal justice reform legislation. He says Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic leader Chuck Schumer “have a real chance to do something so badly needed in our country.”

Trump initially tweeted the wrong Twitter account for Schumer, tagging a Schumer fan instead of the senator. The president corrected the error several hours later.