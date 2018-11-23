Employee accused of assaulting manager at Cobourg business

A Cobourg man faces charges including assault following an altercation at a business on Thursday night.

Cobourg police officers responded to a Division Street business around 8:15 p.m. for reports of a man who assaulted and threatened the business’s manager.

“Prior to police being called, the employee had been directed to leave the business and had done so, but returned and assaulted the business manager and made threats against their property,” police stated Friday.

As a result of the investigation, Adam Chapman, 30, of Cobourg was arrested and charged with assault and uttering threats.

He was released on a promise to appear to appear in court. No date was given.