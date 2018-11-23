Bighill named CFL’s top defensive player

Bo Levi Mitchell of the Calgary Stampeders was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player at the league’s banquet awards in Edmonton Thursday night.

The Bombers Linebacker Adam Bighill was named Top Defensive Player.

Bighill had 105 tackles, four sacks, two interceptions and a CFL high four forced fumbles in his first season with Winnipeg.

The Bombers Stanley Bryant was also named the CFL’s top lineman…

Ottawa Redblacks slotback Brad Sinopoli beat out the Blue Bombers Andrew Harris as top Canadian.