November 22, 2018 5:44 pm

Trump complains about migrants, courts, trade in Thanksgiving call to troops

By Staff The Associated Press

President Donald Trump struck an unusually political tone with his Thanksgiving Day call to service members deployed overseas.

As the president wished members of the five military branches a happy holiday, he also complained about the court system, trade issues and migrants heading to the southern border of the U.S.

The president also told the troops that the country is doing exceptionally well on his watch.

Trump is spending the Thanksgiving holiday at his private club in south Florida, Mar-a-Lago.

In remarks to reporters, the president continued to warn of caravans of Central American migrants that have been making their way toward the U.S. He threatened to close the U.S. border with Mexico for an undisclosed period if his administration determines Mexico has lost “control” on its side.

