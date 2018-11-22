Two raids lead to large crack cocaine bust in Norway House

RCMP in Norway House seized a large quantity of drugs and cash after two raids in the northern Manitoba community.

Police say they searched a vehicle Tuesday and found individually wrapped pieces of crack cocaine and a large sum of cash.

Two Winnipeggers – a 49-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man – were arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking and possessing property obtained by crime.

This seizure led to a search warrant for a home on Alex Duncan Drive, which turned up 113 grams of cocaine, a quantity of crack cocaine, and even more cash.

Four people from Norway House and Winnipeg were arrested in this search.

The next day, RCMP and the RCMP’s Police Dog Services raided a residence on Roger’s Point in Norway House.

A large amount of cash was found stashed in a wall, and further investigation led police to believe the money is the proceeds of crime.

Eight suspects are currently in custody.

