Hatchet men busted for armed mall robbery

A hatchet-wielding suspect is in custody after an armed robbery Wednesday afternoon, say police.

The robbery took place at a Garden City Shopping Centre clothing store around noon. When mall security approached the suspects, they were threatened with a hatchet and a knife. Both suspects then fled the scene.

Police say bystanders at the mall helped with the investigation by contacting police and providing updated locations of the suspects.

READ MORE: Four Winnipeg teens facing armed robbery, firearms charges

The two men were arrested and the stolen items were recovered. No one was injured in the incident.

Brandon Alexander Leach, 24, has been charged with two counts of uttering threats, robbery, and weapon possession. He has been detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

A 33-year-old Winnipeg man also faces the same charges, but was released on a promise to appear.

WATCH: Winnipeg’s Meth Crisis Part 2: Fueling Crime