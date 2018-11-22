Montreal Canadiens need fans’ help naming Mira puppy

The Montreal Canadiens welcomed a new member to their team this week — a Saint-Pierre Labernese puppy — but he needs a name.

The hockey team is working in partnership with Mira, a non-profit organization that offers free guide and service dogs, to foster the little pup, who was born on Oct. 3.

For one year, the organization will be responsible for raising the puppy in adherence to Mira’s standards so he can become a future guide or service dog to people living with visual impairments or physical disabilities, as well as for children living with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

The little lad will undergo basic obedience training, as well as social and environmental stimulation to help him grow into a secure, self-confident dog.

The puppy will spend his days at the Habs’ offices, as well as the Bell Centre during games — he’ll make his debut during the Jan. 5 home game when the Montreal Canadiens host the Nashville Predators.

