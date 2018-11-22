Three people charged after cannabis dispensary raided in Bedford
A man and two women are facing charges after a cannabis dispensary was raided in Bedford, N.S., Thursday morning.
Halifax Regional Police say shortly after 11 a.m., a search warrant was executed at GreenTree Dispensary along the Bedford Highway.
Investigators seized over three kilograms of cannabis, cannabis resin, 360 cannabis edibles and a knife, according to police.
A 40-year-old Dartmouth man has been charged with possession for the purpose of distribution and possession for the purpose of selling, as well as possession of a weapon.
A 30-year-old and 20-year-old woman, both of Bedford, have been charged with possession for the purpose of distribution and possession for the purpose of selling.
All three will appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.
