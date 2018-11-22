Man dead after collision on Hwy. 26: OPP

Police say a man is dead after a collision on Highway 26 near Meaford.

According to Grey County OPP, on Nov. 12, a pickup truck and a car collided on Highway 26 east of Meaford.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck, 56-year-old James Salomon from Grey Highlands, was transported to hospital by air ambulance where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police say say the driver of the second vehicle, a 34-year-old woman, suffered life-threatening injuries and her eight-year-old passenger sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision. Police say they were transported to hospital by ambulance.

According to police, both the driver and her passenger are now listed in stable condition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).