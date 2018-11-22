South Simcoe police offer safety tips after 3 collisions involving deer reported

Police are warning residents after three collisions involving deer were reported over the last several days.

According to South Simcoe police, since Saturday, two collisions in Bradford West Gwillimbury and one in Innisfil all involving deer were reported to officers.

Police say no one was injured as a result of the collisions.

Officers are now offering a few safety tips to help residents reduce their chances of hitting a deer.

Police the risk of hitting a deer is highest between sunset and midnight, and around sunrise. Officers say you should slow down and be attentive while driving during these times.

According to police, when driving at night you should use your high beam headlights if there is no oncoming traffic to better illuminate the eyes of deer on or near the roadway, and you should scan from shoulder to shoulder when watching the road.

Police say you shouldn’t rely on devices such as deer whistles, deer fences or reflectors to deter deer.

Officers say deer rarely run alone. If you see one, there are likely others nearby. If you see a deer, officers say you should slow down and honk your horn to scare it away.

According to officers, if a deer is in your path, brake firmly but stay in your lane. Police say you shouldn’t “veer for deer.”

Lastly, police say most injuries from deer-related collisions happen because people aren’t wearing their seatbelts. Officers are reminding people to always buckle up.