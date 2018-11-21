Winter travel advisory issued for Waterloo Region, Wellington County

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the Region of Waterloo and Wellington County.

The agency said flurries and brief snow squalls will dump snow across the region Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Snowfall amounts could range from a couple centimetres to as much as 10 centimetres.

The agency also said strong winds will whip up the snow and suddenly cause very low visibility with blowing and drifting snow.

“Poor winter driving conditions are anticipated,” the weather office said. “Motorists should drive according to the road and weather conditions, and allow extra time to reach their destination.

The flurries and snow squalls should taper off later Thursday night.