Drunk man breaks into Alaska library because he ‘really wanted to read’

An intoxicated man with an apparent thirst for knowledge broke into a library in Alaska because he “really wanted to read” some books.

Fairbanks police were called to Noel Wien library Tuesday night after the man smashed the glass on the front entrance to gain access to the building, according to the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

The library director told the newspaper the drunk man “really wanted to read” and didn’t realize the library was closed for the night.

READ MORE: Alaska Airlines accused of moving gay couple to make room for straight couple

“He wasn’t here very long. He walked in, the cleaning crew said ‘I’m sorry, we’re closed,’ and then he went out the other door,” Melissa Harter said. “He was inebriated and didn’t know what he was doing.”

By the time police arrived the man had already fled from the area.

The library director noted the man did not steal anything and the only damage done was to the front entrance.