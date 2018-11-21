Police investigating shooting on Hwy. 410 in Brampton

One person made their own way to hospital following a shooting on Highway 410 in Brampton late Tuesday evening.

Peel Regional Police said they responded to a call around 11:21 p.m. in the area of Highway 410 and Bovaird Drive.

Police said the shooting victim made their way to Brampton Civic Hospital suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting comes just one week after a 23-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle that ended up in a ditch on Highway 410 in Mississauga. He later died of his injuries in hospital.

Police have yet to make any arrests in the case.

#PRP investigating a shooting in the area of 410 and Bovaird Drive in #Brampton. Victim attended a local hospital, extent of injuries unknown. Please avoid area. Call received 11:21pm. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) November 21, 2018