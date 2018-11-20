Talk to the Experts
November 20, 2018 11:28 pm

Nov. 24 – Dr. Barry Lycka

Dr. Barry Lycka will be on 630 CHED's Talk to the Experts this weekend.

Did you know that summer bodies are made in winter? This week on Talk to the Experts, Daryl Hooke is joined by Edmonton’s own Dr. Barry Lycka, one of North America’s leading authorities on cosmetic procedures, skin cancer and laser surgery.

The two will also be joined by Susan Krug, medical aesthetics specialist to discuss how you can freeze unwanted fat away with no surgery and little to no downtime with the amazing CoolSclupting. Also back by popular demand, Dr. Lycka will talk about the ever popular HydraFacial treatment.

That’s this weekend only on 630 CHED.

